Oklahoma town may take over state park's operation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma town may take over state park's operation

Posted: Updated:

HINTON, Okla. (AP) - A town west of Oklahoma City is hoping to take over operating a state park that may face closure.

The Journal Record reports that Hinton officials have submitted a proposal to operate or have another entity operate the Red Rock Canyon State Park. The state and town already have a management agreement that allows Oklahoma to still own the park.

Town officials approached the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation about taking over the park after it was added last year to the state's list of parks considered for closure. City Administrator Matthew Mears says closing the park would hurt the town's sales tax collection.

The park was once a Native American campsite during the winter and a rest stop for people on their way to find gold in California.

Information from: The Journal Record, http://www.journalrecord.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.