Police Bodycam Video Shows Encounter That Left Officer & Suspect Wounded

The Tulsa Police Department just released bodycam videos of last week’s shootout between a suspect and officers at a midtown QuikTrip.

Bodycam Video 1

Bodycam Video 2

The video shows officers approaching a gold van because they say the tag didn’t match the vehicle description.

A woman inside the van communicated with officers, while the suspect, identified as John Chatman, was sitting in the backseat refusing to get out.

After the officers pulled the woman out of the van, they shot pepper balls inside the vehicle. That’s when officers say Chatman pulled out a gun and shot at them.

On Wednesday, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office filed several charges against John Chatman, including three counts of shooting with intent to kill, obstruction, and driving under suspension.

“There’s nothing about this case that suggests in any way, shape, or form that the actions of these officers out there were not fully justified,” said District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. “This is clearly a circumstance in that the officers were faced with a very volatile situation.”

Sergeant Mike Parsons was hit in the leg and officers say they returned fire, hitting Chatman in the chest.

Parsons was released from the hospital last week.

Chatman is still hospitalized.