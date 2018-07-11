Fallin signs emergency rules, infuriates marijuana advocates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has signed into place strict emergency rules for medical marijuana that pot advocates say are intentionally aimed at delaying the voter-approved use of medicinal cannabis.

The term-limited Republican governor signed the rules on Tuesday, just one day after the state's Board of Health adopted them at an emergency meeting after last-minute changes to ban the sale of smokable marijuana and require a pharmacist at every pot dispensary.

Those late additions to the rules infuriated longtime medical marijuana advocates who helped get the measure on the ballot last month, when nearly 57 percent of voters approved it. Fallin's quick signature came just as they were rallying supporters to urge her to reject them.

Doctors, hospitals, pharmacists and chambers of commerce opposed the medical marijuana state question.

