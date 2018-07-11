US Navy now allows women to wear ponytails, lock hairstyles

A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield Zoo

President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit

The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom

The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt

Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.

Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from them

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

Some immigrant toddlers are back in the arms of their parents, but others remain in detention facilities.

Police lieutenant in suburb of Madison, Wisconsin, says no deaths have been reported after an explosion rocked the downtown area but that authorities will be searching buildings.

A Nevada judge has effectively blocked the execution of a two-time killer after a pharmaceutical company objected to the use of one of its drugs to put someone to death.

The California Coastal Commission will decide whether access to a secluded beach can be restricted by a 9-foot iron fence, a locking gate with a $100 annual key fee and a gate attendant.

Nathaniel Pryor Reed, a tireless advocate for the environment who co-wrote the Endangered Species Act, has died at a hospital in Quebec.

Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.

The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club after she let patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Navy says it will now allow servicewomen to sport ponytails and other hairstyles, reversing a policy that long forbade females from letting their hair down.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson said it makes the Navy more inclusive.

Many black women had asked for changes to the female grooming standards. A female sailor, Yeoman First Class LaToya Jones, announced the new policy during a Facebook Live event Tuesday with Richardson. The new standards went into effect Wednesday.

Lock hairstyles, or ropelike strands, are also now allowed. Wider hair buns too. And women can wear ponytails while in uniform.

Capt. Thurraya Kent is the senior member of the working group that recommended the changes. The group told the Navy that adding grooming options would eliminate a distraction, be more inclusive of different hair textures and enable people to keep their hair natural instead of processing it chemically.

Kent, who has been in the Navy for nearly 26 years, said her hair has been an issue throughout her career, whether it's figuring out what to do with it while she's deployed or trying to quickly make sure it conforms to regulations after exercising.

She recalled being told to take out her braids early in her career even though her hairstyle was allowed.

"Because of the texture of my hair, it stood straight up," Kent said. "It was a very embarrassing moment that stays with you."

She said she's very encouraged that Navy leaders both listened and understood.

At the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, on Wednesday, women said they're excited to switch from buns, which don't fit well under helmets.

Legalman First Class Tamatha Schulmerich said she has to twist and wrap her hair into a bun because it goes down to her lower back. She said it was uncomfortable to wear that way when she had to wear a flight deck helmet in a previous assignment.

Lt. Cmdr. Jess Cameron said while allowing new hairdos may seem like a small thing, it sends a larger message.

"I think it's a step forward," she said. "They're getting more female feedback in the service, and updating what I think are somewhat antiquated guidelines that maybe no longer serve their purpose in today's society, today's military."

The Navy said it had the standards in place because of safety concerns and to ensure everyone maintained a uniform, professional look. Though the new rules permit ponytails, there will be some exceptions when working around heavy machinery.

