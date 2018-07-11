Mayes County Deputy Fired After Confessing To Using Drugs

Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed said he felt betrayed when he found out one of his own deputies was using drugs right under his nose.

Reed said his entire office was shocked to learn former Deputy Brett Mull used methamphetamine.

"We were all just taken aback. I don't know how else to put it into words for you," he said.

The sheriff said they received a tip from a trustworthy source and immediately stepped back and called in the 12th District Task Force and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate.

"They found evidence. We brought the officer in, sat him down. They did, our department didn't. He confessed to it," Reed said.

The sheriff said he took immediate action and Mull no longer works for him.

"I guess the best way to sum that up is, it's, well, it's a betrayal. It's a betrayal of trust," Reed said. “He's betrayed the trust of the citizens. He's betrayed the face of law enforcement in a lot of ways. And that's just a kick in the stomach."

The sheriff said he wants to be completely transparent.

"This is what happened. He made some stupid decisions and he's gonna answer for them. And I'm gonna hold his feet to the fire," Reed said.

He said Mull will gain no favor from him just because they worked together.

"Make no mistake, we will deal with it. I will not tolerate it. I don't care who it is and who it's from, and I don't care how close they are to me," Reed said.

Reed said it's up to the district attorney's office now to file charges against his former employee.