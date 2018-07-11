Tulsa Man Found Guilty In Death Of 6-Week Old Son

A Tulsa jury found a man guilty of child abuse murder in the death of his 6-week-old son.

The jury recommended a life sentence for Sebastian Aguirre. A formal sentencing has been scheduled for August 23.

He was accused of shaking his son to death when the little boy was just 47 days old.

Prosecutors said Aguirre didn't want the baby and said his wife said Aguirre offered to pay for an abortion.

Prosecutors said Aguirre couldn't handle how much baby Etienne was crying and said Aguirre even admitted to police he tried to stuff a washcloth in the baby's mouth to stop him from crying.

Prosecutors said Aguirre eventually admitted to shaking Etienne to get him to stop, but the baby became unresponsive, so he called 911.