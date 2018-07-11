Bishop Kelley Hosts Community Meeting To Discuss Opening Of Hust - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bishop Kelley Hosts Community Meeting To Discuss Opening Of Hustler Hollywood

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Bishop Kelley hosted a community forum to address the potential opening of an adult store near the school.

Mostly, local business members were who showed up to the meeting.

Tulsa City Councilor Karen Gilbert says there’s nothing the city can do about the opening of Hustler Hollywood.

According to the City of Tulsa Zoning Code, a store with more than 10 percent of its floor space devoted to adult merchandise can’t be open within 1,000 feet of a school, but Hustler Hollywood plans to devote less than 10 percent to adult items.

Gilbert says the business has met all the ordinances and the city has no choice but to issue permits.

Father Gary Kastl, the President of Bishop Kelley High School, says, “obviously is disappointing, not only to the Bishop Kelley community, but I think it is disappointing to all of those neighboring businesses that surround the H.H. location.”

