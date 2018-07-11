Coweta Police Looking For Person Of Interest In Home Invasion

Coweta Police are looking for a person of interest in an apparent home invasion. It occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening near 150th and 302nd East Avenue.

Police want to talk to Jamie Haines of Catoosa. They say he may be in a green Toyota Sequoia with a dealer tag or a white Dodge Charger.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Coweta Police at 918-486-2121. Callers can remain anonymous.