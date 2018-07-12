City Of Owasso Pickup Stolen

The City of Owasso says someone stole a city vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

In a post on the city's Facebook page, they say the white 2016 Ford F250 pickup was stolen at around 2 p.m.

Along with the City of Owasso logo on the driver and passenger doors, it has an Oklahoma tag # CI23423.

If seen, you are asked to call Owasso Police at 918-272-2244.