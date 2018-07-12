OHP: Poteau Teen Critically Injured Falling Off Moving Pickup

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old from Poteau was flown to a Tulsa hospital after they say he fell off a moving pickup and was struck by that truck Wednesday.

They said the incident happened just after 5 p.m. on a LeFlore County road south of Spiro.

In the trooper's report, they state the teen was riding outside the passenger compartment when he fell.

The OHP says the female driver of the 2009 Ford truck, a 16-year-old Spiro teen, is suspected of Driving Under The Influence. They said the driver and two passengers, a 16-year-old Spiro female and 15-year-old Spiro male, were not injured.

The report states while the cause remains under investigation, no one in the truck was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said the Poteau teen was taken to the Tulsa hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries.