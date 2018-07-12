Vehicle Burglaries Prompts Bartlesville Police Theft Alert

Bartlesville Police issue a theft alert after more than a dozen reports of people stealing from vehicles in the past several days.

Police posted on their Facebook page, that they've received reports of about 15 thefts on the east side of Bartlesville.

Police say people are breaking into vehicles between midnight and 5 a.m., mostly just by opening the doors because they were left unlocked.

They say everything from guns to medication is being stolen and are asking all drivers to make sure they lock their vehicles at night.