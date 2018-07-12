2 Armed Robberies In 10 Minutes At Same Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are investigating two armed robberies which they say happened within 10 minutes of each other at a Tulsa apartment complex early Thursday.

Officers were called to the Sierra Pointe Apartments in the 1400 block of South 107th East Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. about an armed robbery.

The victim told police she had just dropped someone off at the complex when a man approached, pointed a gun at her and demanded money. After giving the man money, he left.

Ten minutes later, police say a man was robbed by an armed man at the same apartment complex.

During that robbery, police say a neighbor walked out on his balcony and the armed man fired a shot at the neighbor who ran back inside his apartment.

Police say after getting a wallet and cell phone, the armed man ran off, jumping a fence into a nearby trailer court. They say a K9 officer searched for the man, but could not find him.

Officers say neither victim in the second robbery was injured.