The Latest: Stormy Daniels' lawyer calls arrest 'absurd'

A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield Zoo

Baby porcupine is 1st of its species born at Brookfield Zoo

President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit

The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom

The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt

Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.

Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from them

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Hermelindo Che Coc, of Guatemala, holds back tears prior to a required check-in with immigration enforcement authorities in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Che Coc says his 6-year-old son feared he was dead after U.S. a...

Hugs and sobs: Families separated in US return to Guatemala

Some immigrant toddlers are back in the arms of their parents, but others remain in detention facilities.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

Police lieutenant in suburb of Madison, Wisconsin, says no deaths have been reported after an explosion rocked the downtown area but that authorities will be searching buildings.

(AP Photo/Todd Richmond). A large plume of smoke from a massive fire is seen in Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Witnesses said the fire broke out after a loud boom Tuesday night shook the community. Police blocked off downtown streets from t...

A Nevada judge has effectively blocked the execution of a two-time killer after a pharmaceutical company objected to the use of one of its drugs to put someone to death.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

The California Coastal Commission will decide whether access to a secluded beach can be restricted by a 9-foot iron fence, a locking gate with a $100 annual key fee and a gate attendant.

(Dan Coyro/Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP). This Aug. 31, 2016, photo shows a staircase from Opal Cliffs Park that leads to Opal Cliffs Neighborhood Beach, more commonly known as Privates, in the Live Oak neighborhood of an unincorporated part of Santa Cru...

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool). Judge Patti Englander Henning speaks during a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to determine whether a report about Marjorie Stoneman...

Nathaniel Pryor Reed, a tireless advocate for the environment who co-wrote the Endangered Species Act, has died at a hospital in Quebec.

Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club after she let patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on the arrest of porn star Stormy Daniels at a strip club in Ohio (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

A lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels says her arrest at an Ohio strip club was part of a "sting operation" and calls it an "absurd use" of police resources.

Michael Avenatti said Thursday on MSNBC the arrest is "ridiculous."

Charging documents say Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, was arrested Wednesday night for touching a patron at a "sexually oriented" business in violation of an Ohio strip club law. Avenatti said undercover female police officers asked Daniels if they could place their faces between her breasts while she was performing.

The law prohibits anyone who isn't a family member from touching a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Daniels is set to be arraigned Friday. Avenatti says she will plead not guilty.

A message left for a prosecutor wasn't immediately returned.

___

8:30 a.m

Charging documents obtained by WSYX-TV in Columbus say porn actress Stormy Daniels was semi-nude and allegedly touched some of the patrons' breasts and allowed them to touch her prior to her arrest at a strip club in Ohio.

Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, was arrested during a performance at a strip club Wednesday and has been released on bond. The documents allege she performed the same act with several officers who approached the stage and forced one officer's head into her bare chest.

Daniels is set to be arraigned Friday on three misdemeanor counts of touching a patron at a "sexually oriented" business in violation of an Ohio strip club law.

Daniels's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says she will plead not guilty to all counts.

___

8 a.m.

Porn actress Stormy Daniels, who was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, during a performance at a strip club, has been released on bond.

Franklin County Jail officials confirmed she was released around 6 a.m. Thursday. Court records show Daniels posted $6,000.

Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, is set for a Friday arraignment on three misdemeanor counts of touching a patron at a "sexually oriented" business in violation of an Ohio strip club law. The law prohibits anyone who isn't a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Daniels's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says on Twitter that she will plead not guilty to all counts and has said the touching was in a "non sexual" way.

___

7:45 a.m.

Stormy Daniels says in a statement that, as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.

Attorney Michael Avenatti posted Daniels' statement on Twitter early Thursday saying she apologized to her fans in Columbus. She says she is unable to go forward with her previously scheduled performance at Sirens after the events of Wednesday night.

Daniels was arrested and accused of allowing patrons to touch her, which is a violation of state law, at her Wednesday night show. She was released from the Franklin County jail early Thursday.

Avenatti says during Wednesday's performance, some patrons touched Daniels in a "non-sexual" way. He says they will fight all charges, which he called "bogus."

An Ohio law prohibits anyone who isn't a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

___

7:10 a.m.

The lawyer for Stormy Daniels says the porn actress will plead not guilty to charges of allowing patrons to touch her after being arrested at an Ohio strip club.

Michael Avenatti posted on Twitter early Thursday that Daniels will enter the not guilty plea to three misdemeanor charges.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is accused of letting patrons touch her, which is a violation of a state law. She was taken into custody during a Wednesday night show in Columbus, Ohio.

Avenatti says during the performance, some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way. He says they will fight all charges, which he called "bogus."

An Ohio law prohibits anyone who isn't a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

___

1:35 a.m.

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her, which is a violation of a state law.

Michael Avenatti tells The Associated Press on Thursday that Daniels was taken into custody during a show in Columbus, Ohio.

Avenatti says during the performance, some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way.

An Ohio law prohibits anyone who isn't a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Avenatti called the arrest a "complete set up." He says she was arrested inside the club.

A Columbus police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A person who answered the phone at Sirens, the strip club where Daniels performed, declined to comment.

