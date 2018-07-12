Five Names Released For The Re-Naming Tulsa's Lee Elementary Sch - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Five Names Released For The Re-Naming Tulsa's Lee Elementary School

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Public Schools has settled on five potential names for the re-naming of Lee Elementary School at 1920 South Cincinnati.

In an email to parents, Lee Elementary Principal Aubrey Flowers says the names that made the final round are Council Oak, Woody Guthrie, Abraham Lincoln, Clara Luper and Maple Ridge.

She says the community is invited to share their opinions at several upcoming meetings.

The first two meetings are for parents of Lee Elementary students:.

  • Saturday July 14th 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Lee School gym
  • Tuesday July 17th  6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Lee School gym

The third meeting is open to the public:

  • Thursday July 19th 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Wilson Learning Academy at 2710 East 11th Street.

The name change comes after concerns about who the school was named after.  It was originally named Robert E. Lee, after the Confederate general.

In early May, TPS announced the school would be dropping "Robert E." and just become Lee Elementary.

But earlier this summer, the school board delayed officially changing the name and went back to the drawing board.

Flowers says a survey will also be sent to the community next week seeking input.  She says the hope is "that these various options offer maximum opportunity to receive your feedback."  

Once a name is agreed upon, it's not clear when the Tulsa School Board will make the final decision.

