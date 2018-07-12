Russell Westbrook Basketball Camp Begins In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Russell Westbrook Basketball Camp Begins In Tulsa

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook celebrates a dunk against the Utah Jazz during the first half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series. [AP Photo/Rick Bowmer] Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook celebrates a dunk against the Utah Jazz during the first half of Game 6 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series. [AP Photo/Rick Bowmer]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Russell Westbrook's Why Not? Basketball Camp begins in Tulsa Thursday.

The camps are happening in both Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The Tulsa camp is at Bishop Kelly Thursday and Friday. Then it's in Oklahoma City next Monday and Tuesday.

Both camps are already sold out.

The camp gives young basketball players the chance to work on their skills with top basketball coaches, and, they can learn from and interact with Russell Westbrook.

