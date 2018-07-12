Russell Westbrook Basketball Camp Begins In Tulsa

NBA superstar Paul George has agreed to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to multiple reports.More >>
NBA superstar Paul George has agreed to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to multiple reports.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Andre Roberson underwent a successful surgery Tuesday.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Andre Roberson underwent a successful surgery Tuesday.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Russell Westbrook's "Why Not?" Basketball Camp begins in Tulsa Thursday. The camps are happening in both Tulsa and Oklahoma City.More >>
Russell Westbrook's "Why Not?" Basketball Camp begins in Tulsa Thursday. The camps are happening in both Tulsa and Oklahoma City.More >>
At the end of the month, the best Motocross racers in the country will meet for a national title, and one rider is representing Green Country.More >>
At the end of the month, the best Motocross racers in the country will meet for a national title, and one rider is representing Green Country.More >>
The NFL Players' Association announced on Tuesday that it has filed a grievance on behalf of the players challenging the league's controversial anthem policy, which was introduced in May.More >>
The NFL Players' Association announced on Tuesday that it has filed a grievance on behalf of the players challenging the league's controversial anthem policy, which was introduced in May.More >>