6 Eastern Oklahoma Educators Among 12 Teacher Of The Year Finalists

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year Thursday morning.

Six of them teach in eastern Oklahoma classrooms.

Natalie Fielden - Kindergarten teacher at Sapulpa Public Schools

Amy Greenhaw - Special Education teacher at Jenks Public School

Carol Hunsperger - 3rd Grade teacher at Grove Public Schools

Jenny Morphis - 1st Grade teacher at Hilldale Schools in Muskogee

Warren Neff - STEM Math teacher at Bartlesville Public Schools

Jannean Thompson - 5th Grader teacher at Berryhill Public Schools

Hofmeister says the finalists are "some of Oklahoma’s finest educators who are making a difference in the lives of our students every day.”

The other six finalists include:

Catherine Adams - Piedmont Public Schools

Shari Gateley - Putnam City Schools

Teresa Lansford - Norman Public Schools.

Rebecca Oglesby - Yukon Public Schools

Jessica Robinson - Altus Public Schools

Michelle Shelton - Noble Public Schools

All finalists are teachers of the year for their respective districts.

The 2019 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be named September 18 in a ceremony at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.