6 Eastern Oklahoma Educators Among 12 Teacher Of The Year Finali

6 Eastern Oklahoma Educators Among 12 Teacher Of The Year Finalists

OKLAHOMA CITY -

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year Thursday morning.

Six of them teach in eastern Oklahoma classrooms.

  • Natalie Fielden - Kindergarten teacher at Sapulpa Public Schools
  • Amy Greenhaw - Special Education teacher at Jenks Public School
  • Carol Hunsperger - 3rd Grade teacher at Grove Public Schools
  • Jenny Morphis - 1st Grade teacher at Hilldale Schools in Muskogee
  • Warren Neff - STEM Math teacher at Bartlesville Public Schools
  • Jannean Thompson - 5th Grader teacher at Berryhill Public Schools

Hofmeister says the finalists are "some of Oklahoma’s finest educators who are making a difference in the lives of our students every day.”

The other six finalists include:

  • Catherine Adams - Piedmont Public Schools
  • Shari Gateley - Putnam City Schools
  • Teresa Lansford - Norman Public Schools.
  • Rebecca Oglesby - Yukon Public Schools
  • Jessica Robinson - Altus Public Schools
  • Michelle Shelton - Noble Public Schools

All finalists are teachers of the year for their respective districts.

The 2019 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be named September 18 in a ceremony at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
