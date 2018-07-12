Swimming Areas, Boat Ramp Closed At Cedar Lake Due To Blue Green Algae

Swim beaches and the boat ramp at Cedar Lake have been closed by the U.S. Forest Service due to a Blue Green Algae bloom.

A news release says the Forest Service has posted signs warning visitors of the temporary closure.

"As soon as we confirmed the presence of Blue Green Algae at Cedar Lake, we began the process of closing the swim beach and warning visitors," said District Ranger Michelle Caviness. "For now, the most important thing to remember is that as long as you avoid the affected water, the Blue Green Algae does not pose a health risk to Cedar Lake visitors."

If you do come into contact with affected water, experts say you should wash your hands with clean water thoroughly and quickly, and wear rubber gloves if you have to reach in the water.

Children and animals are the most at risk to illness and skin irritations.

Caviness said the Forest Service will monitor the algae and re-open the lake when it is safe to do so, which could be a few days to a few weeks.

Overnight camping grounds at Cedar Lake will remain open.

For more information on the status of Cedar Lake, you can call the Hochatown office at 580-494-6402 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can also find more information on Blue Green Algae on the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality website or the Oklahoma Department of Health Services website.