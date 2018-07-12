Oklahoma man accused in 1988 killing faces trial - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma man accused in 1988 killing faces trial

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) - A man charged in a 30-year-old killing in Oklahoma has been ordered to stand for trial first-degree murder charge.

Tony Joe Watkins is charged in the 1988 death of 88-year-old Harve Rodden of Indianola. Rodden was found beaten and unconscious at his home and later died at a McAlester hospital.

Watkins, who is now 61, was not charged in the death until this year, after authorities received a tip.

A preliminary hearing was held this week on whether Watkins should stand trial on the charges. The McAlester News-Capital reports that Judge James Bland ruled Wednesday that Watkins should stand trial on a charge of first-degree felony murder.

Watkins is set for arraignment on July 25.

