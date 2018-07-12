Search Continues For Coweta Home Invasion Suspect

The suspect is 31-year-old Jamie Hanes of Catoosa.

Coweta police continue their search for a home invasion suspect Thursday afternoon. The home invasion was Wednesday night, July 11, on the east side of town.

Police say the suspect took an SUV from the home, located in the 30000 block of 150th Street South.

He's been identified as 31-year-old Jamie Hanes of Catoosa. Hanes is believed to be driving a 2006 Toyota Sequoia that was stolen from the home.

It's got a dealer tag from Classic Chevrolet.

7/11/2018 Related Story: Coweta Police Looking For Person Of Interest In Home Invasion