FDA to more aggressively tackle disruptive drug shortages - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

FDA to more aggressively tackle disruptive drug shortages

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lamborghini destroyed in Missouri gas station mishap

    Lamborghini destroyed in Missouri gas station mishap

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:23:14 GMT
    A Lamborghini erupted in flames at a suburban St. Louis gas station after a minivan driver pulled away from a gas pump with the nozzle still attached.More >>
    A Lamborghini erupted in flames at a suburban St. Louis gas station after a minivan driver pulled away from a gas pump with the nozzle still attached.More >>

  • Officers describe faint whimper, finding abandoned infant

    Officers describe faint whimper, finding abandoned infant

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:23:03 GMT
    (Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...
    A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.More >>
    A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.More >>

  • Charges against Stormy Daniels dropped hours after arrest

    Charges against Stormy Daniels dropped hours after arrest

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:21:45 GMT
    Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club after she let patrons touch her in violation of a state law.More >>
    Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club after she let patrons touch her in violation of a state law.More >>
    •   

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration wants to more aggressively fight medication shortages that recently have led to rationing of some drugs and disrupted hospital operations.

The FDA said Thursday that it's forming a task force to find ways to improve the supply of crucial drugs. It's a new approach for the drug regulator, which has no control over companies. It generally can't act until drugmakers say shortages are imminent.

Many shortages involve low-profit generic pills and injections that are hospital workhorses, like antibiotics and painkillers. Many are made by only a few companies so when production problems occur, other drugmakers can't make up for the shortfall.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.