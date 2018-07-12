Feinstein fights to deny Democratic rival official party nod

A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield Zoo

President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit

The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom

The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt

Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.

Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from them

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

About 200 tourists are being evacuated from a campground on tribal land near famous waterfalls deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon.

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool). Judge Patti Englander Henning speaks during a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to determine whether a report about Marjorie Stoneman...

President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has raised the possibility that a conservative majority could weaken or overturn the nationwide right to abortion.

(AP Photo/Jim Salter, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, a Planned Parenthood supporter and opponent try to block each other's signs during a protest and counter-protest of abortion in St. Louis. If a Supreme Court majority shaped by Pres...

Four states _ Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota _ have enacted laws designed to prohibit most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

States with laws still on the books that would ban abortion

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club after she let patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is trying to convince California Democratic Party officials not to endorse a candidate in her race against fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon.

Maryland's highest court will review a decision to reopen a high-profile case for a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial.".

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says apopular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has infected at least 100 people.

Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.

(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is tapping into her political Rolodex to convince California Democratic Party leaders to not formally endorse a candidate in her November race against fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon.

She says it's to avoid an intraparty fight, but her effort if successful will thwart her longshot rival's very real chance at capturing the party nod when the committee votes Saturday.

A 26-year incumbent like Feinstein wouldn't ordinarily find herself in this position but does for a couple of reasons: The party has moved farther left in the Trump era, and Feinstein hasn't spent time courting the activists who make up the executive board, many of whom have long been skeptical of her. De Leon, meanwhile, has engaged with them for years as a state senator from Los Angeles and former leader of the chamber.

A party endorsement would be a desperately needed boost to his campaign and an embarrassment to Feinstein.

She made the case against endorsement to party leaders through letters and emails featuring political allies including Planned Parenthood of California chief executive Crystal Strait, labor icon Dolores Huerta and former state party Chairman John Burton.

Six Democratic candidates seeking to flip Republican-held U.S. House seats critical to the party's hopes of taking back Congress also implored delegates not to weigh in. Feinstein and fellow California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris hosted a fundraiser Wednesday night in Washington for those six candidates and two others.

"A divisive party endorsement for U.S. Senate would hurt all down ballot candidates and our ability to turn out Democrats we desperately need to vote in November," their letter warned. "We urge you to vote no endorsement and let the respective campaigns make their own case to voters for the general election."

The letter angered de Leon backers.

"They're trying to send some sort of message that if you support Kevin de Leon you'll be seen as a spoiler and not playing nice in Democratic Party politics," said RL Miller, chair of the party's environmental caucus and an executive committee member.

Members like Miller say de Leon has more progressive bonafides as the author of California's so-called sanctuary state law and bills to expand clean energy. Feinstein, for her part, voted against ending a government shutdown earlier this year without protections for young immigrants living in the country illegally after some protested outside her office. She also recently reversed her long-held support for the death penalty, an issue she used in the 1990s to show her independence from her party.

De Leon nearly won the endorsement at the party convention last winter but fell just short of the 60-percent threshold needed in a vote by thousands of delegates. Feinstein later demolished him in the June primary, 44 percent to 12 percent. Under California's top-two system, he still advanced to the November election because he finished second in the field of more than 30 candidates.

Round two of the party endorsement fight comes this weekend, when about 360 executive board members gather in Oakland. De Leon's campaign and party officials believe he's in reach of capturing the endorsement. Beyond garnering headlines, it means the party would spend money on de Leon's behalf and promote him alongside other Democratic candidates such as gubernatorial nominee Gavin Newsom.

Winning the endorsement is all but essential to de Leon's ability to broaden his name recognition and run a credible campaign against Feinstein, one of California's best-known politicians who has millions more in the bank to make her case.

As the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Feinstein will be center stage in the battle over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Feinstein's campaign disputes that she's worried about de Leon securing the endorsement and instead, said she's adhering to party Chairman Eric Bauman's call for candidates in Democrat-on-Democrat races not to divide the party by seeking the endorsement. The two Democrats running against each other for lieutenant governor agreed not to seek an endorsement.

Mike Levin, who is running to replace retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, is among the Democrats who signed Feinstein's letter. He said he did so to promote party unity and ensure Democrats are focused on the right races.

"The Party's focus should be on flipping as many red to blue seats as possible, rather than on races where we are guaranteed of having a Democrat win in November," he said in an email.

De Leon, meanwhile, is working hard to make his pitch to delegates. Spokesman Jonathan Underland said California Democrats deserve a debate on issues that they haven't had during Feinstein's more than quarter-century in office.

He called any criticism of de Leon's choice to seek the endorsement "absolutely comical," noting that he earned the support of 54 percent of delegates in February and has more support among local Democratic clubs.

For Bauman, the party chair, the more energy spent on a Feinstein-de Leon battle, the less left for more important Democratic fights. "A key part of what I am trying to do is minimize the intra-party tension and battling that's going on," he said.

