OSU To Sell Beer At Athletic Events Starting This Fall

Oklahoma State athletics will sell beer at events beginning this fall. Sodexo will handle the concessions, according to the school.

Beer will be sold at up to 22 locations next to existing concession stands throughout Boone Pickens Stadium. The school is also introducing a "no re-entry" policy for the stadium.

OSU Chief of Police Leon Jones said other schools have experienced a decrease in overall alcohol consumption once they introduce sales in the venue.

"We believe the same could happen at Boone Pickens Stadium," he said.

The school said it's spending more than $1.5 million to make the changes in concessions. A release states they will have a food court in the west end zone plaza with a wide range of local, regional and national restaurants.

The stadium is also being fitted with cool zones with fans, misters and free water stations. They also plan to open POSSE parking lots at 8 a.m. game days to give fans more tailgating time.