Federal prosecutors to focus on synthetic opioids

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Attorney General Jeff Sessions is greeted after being introduced by Scott Murray, U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, before speaking on the opioid and fentanyl crisis, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Concord, N.H.
(AP Photo/Jim Salter, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, a Planned Parenthood supporter and opponent try to block each other's signs during a protest and counter-protest of abortion in St. Louis. If a Supreme Court majority shaped by Pres...
President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has raised the possibility that a conservative majority could weaken or overturn the nationwide right to abortion.More >>
(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool). Judge Patti Englander Henning speaks during a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to determine whether a report about Marjorie Stoneman...
Quirks in a Florida city's 911 system hampered law enforcement's response to February's mass shooting at a high school.More >>
(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...
Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Attorney General Jeff Sessions is greeted after being introduced by Scott Murray, U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, before speaking on the opioid and fentanyl crisis, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Concord, N.H.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says federal prosecutors in eight states will start prosecuting even seemingly small synthetic opioid cases in hopes of reducing the supply of the drugs in areas with high overdose...More >>
(Yolo County Sheriff's Office/The Herald via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Yolo County Sheriff's Office shows Thanh Cong Phan of Everett, Wash. A federal judge is expected to decide Thursday, July 12, 2018, whether a Washing...
A federal judge ruled Thursday that a Washington state man accused of mailing explosive devices to government agencies in the Washington, D.C., area is not competent to help with his defense and should receive...More >>
(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...
Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.More >>
(AP Photo/Ivan Moreno). In this Wednesday, July11, 2018 photo, Kirby Bridges, left, and Megan Garlington pose with the Bird scooters they were taking for an afternoon ride in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is suing California-based Bird to stop the company from ...
Cities across the U.S. are grappling with how to deal with dockless electric scooters that have begun appearing along sidewalks overnight without any regulations.More >>
Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.
The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt
President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says federal prosecutors in eight states will pursue even seemingly small synthetic opioid cases in hopes of reducing the supply of the drugs in areas with high overdose death rates.
Sessions announced the new program Thursday in New Hampshire, which President Donald Trump has called a "drug-infested den." Under Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge, 10 districts in eight states will choose one county in which to prosecute every case involving the sale of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids regardless of the quantity involved.
Besides New Hampshire, the program will provide a new assistant U.S. attorney to districts in California, Kentucky, Maine, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. Sessions said it is modeled on a successful effort in Manatee County, Florida.
