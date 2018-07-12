Federal prosecutors to focus on synthetic opioids

A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield Zoo

President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit

The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom

The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt

Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.

Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from them

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

An ex-Lithuanian lawmaker appeared faint as US judge refuses to halt her extradition to her homeland, where she says she exposed a network of influential pedophiles.

Cities across the U.S. are grappling with how to deal with dockless electric scooters that have begun appearing along sidewalks overnight without any regulations.

(AP Photo/Ivan Moreno). In this Wednesday, July11, 2018 photo, Kirby Bridges, left, and Megan Garlington pose with the Bird scooters they were taking for an afternoon ride in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is suing California-based Bird to stop the company from ...

Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

A federal judge ruled Thursday that a Washington state man accused of mailing explosive devices to government agencies in the Washington, D.C., area is not competent to help with his defense and should receive treatment before his case moves forward.

(Yolo County Sheriff's Office/The Herald via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Yolo County Sheriff's Office shows Thanh Cong Phan of Everett, Wash. A federal judge is expected to decide Thursday, July 12, 2018, whether a Washing...

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club after she let patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says federal prosecutors in eight states will start prosecuting even seemingly small synthetic opioid cases in hopes of reducing the supply of the drugs in areas with high overdose death rates.

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Attorney General Jeff Sessions is greeted after being introduced by Scott Murray, U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, before speaking on the opioid and fentanyl crisis, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Concord, N.H.

A Lamborghini erupted in flames at a suburban St. Louis gas station after a minivan driver pulled away from a gas pump with the nozzle still attached.

Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.

(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool). Judge Patti Englander Henning speaks during a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to determine whether a report about Marjorie Stoneman...

President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has raised the possibility that a conservative majority could weaken or overturn the nationwide right to abortion.

(AP Photo/Jim Salter, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, a Planned Parenthood supporter and opponent try to block each other's signs during a protest and counter-protest of abortion in St. Louis. If a Supreme Court majority shaped by Pres...

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says federal prosecutors in eight states will pursue even seemingly small synthetic opioid cases in hopes of reducing the supply of the drugs in areas with high overdose death rates.

Sessions announced the new program Thursday in New Hampshire, which President Donald Trump has called a "drug-infested den." Under Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge, 10 districts in eight states will choose one county in which to prosecute every case involving the sale of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids regardless of the quantity involved.

Besides New Hampshire, the program will provide a new assistant U.S. attorney to districts in California, Kentucky, Maine, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. Sessions said it is modeled on a successful effort in Manatee County, Florida.

