Consumer group sues Ben & Jerry's over eco-friendly claims

A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield Zoo

Baby porcupine is 1st of its species born at Brookfield Zoo

President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit

The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom

The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt

Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.

Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from them

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New ways to conquer sleep apnea compete for place in bedroom

About 200 tourists are being evacuated from a campground on tribal land near famous waterfalls deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon.

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool). Judge Patti Englander Henning speaks during a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to determine whether a report about Marjorie Stoneman...

President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has raised the possibility that a conservative majority could weaken or overturn the nationwide right to abortion.

(AP Photo/Jim Salter, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, a Planned Parenthood supporter and opponent try to block each other's signs during a protest and counter-protest of abortion in St. Louis. If a Supreme Court majority shaped by Pres...

Four states _ Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota _ have enacted laws designed to prohibit most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

States with laws still on the books that would ban abortion

A consumer advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Ben & Jerry's alleging the company misleads consumers about its environmental practices.

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club after she let patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is trying to convince California Democratic Party officials not to endorse a candidate in her race against fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon.

Maryland's highest court will review a decision to reopen a high-profile case for a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial.".

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says apopular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has infected at least 100 people.

Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.

(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A consumer advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Ben & Jerry's alleging the ice cream company misleads consumers about its environmental practices.

Vermont Public Radio reports a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Superior Court of the District of Columbia by the Organic Consumers Association claims Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry's, used advertising to create the false perception that the ice cream company "is committed to a clean environment and high animal welfare standards."

The nonprofit says most of the milk used in Ben & Jerry's ice cream doesn't meet its standards for animal care and labor practices. They also claim that farms supplying the company are polluting Lake Champlain and Lake Carmi.

A Ben & Jerry's spokeswoman says the company does not comment on lawsuits.

