Consumer group sues Ben & Jerry's over eco-friendly claims

Thursday, July 12 2018 10:01 PM EDT2018-07-13 02:01:55 GMT
Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>
Thursday, July 12 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-07-13 01:58:25 GMT
Four states _ Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota _ have enacted laws designed to prohibit most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion...More >>
Thursday, July 12 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-07-13 01:58:21 GMT
President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has raised the possibility that a conservative majority could weaken or overturn the nationwide right to abortion.More >>
Thursday, July 12 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-07-13 01:58:15 GMT
Quirks in a Florida city's 911 system hampered law enforcement's response to February's mass shooting at a high school.More >>
Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.
The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt
President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A consumer advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Ben & Jerry's alleging the ice cream company misleads consumers about its environmental practices.
Vermont Public Radio reports a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Superior Court of the District of Columbia by the Organic Consumers Association claims Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry's, used advertising to create the false perception that the ice cream company "is committed to a clean environment and high animal welfare standards."
The nonprofit says most of the milk used in Ben & Jerry's ice cream doesn't meet its standards for animal care and labor practices. They also claim that farms supplying the company are polluting Lake Champlain and Lake Carmi.
A Ben & Jerry's spokeswoman says the company does not comment on lawsuits.