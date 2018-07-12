Police Say Tulsa Teen's Shooting Was Accidental

Tulsa Police say they are no longer looking for a gunman in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl July 5. Sergeant Dave Walker said their investigation showed the teen's story didn't match the evidence.

Police say they have learned the victim was accidentally shot in the chest by a friend. The 15-year-old girl had been celebrating the 4th of July and was walking home near 56th Street North and Garrison Court.

She at first told police she was wounded in a drive-by shooting, but the investigation concluded otherwise, Walker said.

The detective was suspicious of the story early on.

The day of the shooting, he told News On 6 he didn't think the shooting was random, adding the teenager may know who shot her.

"It could turn out that it's kids playing with guns and they shouldn't be and it's an accident. So be it. But you need to come forward and tell us that,” Walker said.

The case has been passed to juvenile authorities, he said. The teen is recovering from her wounds.