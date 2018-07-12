Police Say Tulsa Teen's Shooting Was Accidental - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police Say Tulsa Teen's Shooting Was Accidental

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police say they are no longer looking for a gunman in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl July 5. Sergeant Dave Walker said their investigation showed the teen's story didn't match the evidence.

Police say they have learned the victim was accidentally shot in the chest by a friend. The 15-year-old girl had been celebrating the 4th of July and was walking home near 56th Street North and Garrison Court.

She at first told police she was wounded in a drive-by shooting, but the investigation concluded otherwise, Walker said.

The detective was suspicious of the story early on.

7/5/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Police Looking For Gunman That Injured 15-Year-Old In Tulsa Drive-By

The day of the shooting, he told News On 6 he didn't think the shooting was random, adding the teenager may know who shot her.

"It could turn out that it's kids playing with guns and they shouldn't be and it's an accident. So be it. But you need to come forward and tell us that,” Walker said.

The case has been passed to juvenile authorities, he said. The teen is recovering from her wounds.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.