Oklahoma State to sell beer at Boone Pickens Stadium

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma State athletics will start selling beer at its venues this fall.

The school made the announcement Thursday in a news release.

Oklahoma State's concessions partner, Sodexo, will administer all beer sales at sporting events following a successful pilot program at Oklahoma State's baseball and softball games during the spring.

At football games, beer will be sold at up to 22 locations adjacent to existing concession stands throughout Boone Pickens Stadium. The offerings will include craft selections. Oklahoma State joins Texas and West Virginia as the only Big 12 schools that will allow fans to purchase beer throughout stadiums.

Earlier in the week, Oklahoma State announced it was devoting more than $1.5 million to concessions enhancements.

The Cowboy football season kicks off at home Aug. 30 against Missouri State.

