4-Year-Old Child Drowns On Lake Eufaula

A 4-year-old Eufaula boy drowned Thursday morning on Lake Eufaula. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the boy wandered off from his home sometime between 3:30 and 10:30 a.m. while his parents were asleep.

The mother and stepfather found a door open and the boy missing when they woke, troopers say.

A Eufaula firefighter found the child's body against the shoreline about 150 yards west of his home in the South Point area of Lake Eufaula.

The child's name was not released.