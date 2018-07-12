Body Cam Shows Arrest Of Tulsa Bank Robbery Suspect After Dramatic Chase

Police released body camera video Thursday of the moment they arrested a suspected bank robber who led officers on a chase through parts of Tulsa County.

The video shows Tulsa police arresting the suspect right after an OHP trooper intentionally bumped him on the highway.

Video from Osage Sky News 6 HD shows what police say is the moment Mark Jones' plan to get away with stolen cash came to a crashing stop.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper performed what's called a "tactical vehicle intervention" bumping into the suspect on purpose on I-44.

Seconds later, Tulsa Police Officer James Comstock's body camera shows the perspective from the ground as officers flood out of their patrol cars and move closer to Jones.

Police said what happens next makes a huge difference in how the scene unfolds.

The suspect is able to show his hands, obeying the officers.

"They didn't need to tase him, they didn't need to use pepper spray or pepper balls or any other less lethal option," said Tulsa Police Sergeant Shane Tuell.

Once Jones got out of his flipped SUV, police looked for the gun they say he used to rob the Commerce Bank at Utica Square.

Police say Jones cooperated during his arrest. He went to the hospital before going to jail after the dramatic afternoon.

Jones is now in Tulsa County jail.