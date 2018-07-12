Multiple people injured in Colorado school bus crash

Thursday, July 12 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-07-13 00:21:59 GMT
Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.More >>
US Food and Drug Administration forming task force to find ways to prevent medication shortages.More >>
Four states _ Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota _ have enacted laws designed to prohibit most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion...More >>
President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has raised the possibility that a conservative majority could weaken or overturn the nationwide right to abortion.More >>
Quirks in a Florida city's 911 system hampered law enforcement's response to February's mass shooting at a high school.More >>
Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.
The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt
President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit
HUDSON, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say multiple people were injured when a school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on a rural road northeast of Denver.
The Denver Post reports the Greeley-Evans School District bus was headed back from an amusement park in Denver when it hit a truck Thursday afternoon near the small town of Hudson. District spokesman Casey Pearson says the students were from Greeley Central and North Ridge high schools.
He did not know how many adult chaperones were on the bus.
The Weld County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they had received reports of multiple injuries, and the Colorado State Patrol said some are serious. No other information has been released.
Hudson is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Denver.