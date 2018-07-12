Shelters Working To Get Homeless Out Of The Heat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Shelters Working To Get Homeless Out Of The Heat

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The hottest temps for the year are still on the way and that's very concerning to those who are trying to help the homeless beat the heat and find a home. Tulsa's Day Center for the Homeless was packed today with more than 300 people.

"When we have a good number like we have no I look at it like a positive thing because there are case managers who are here," said Mack Haltom of Day Center for the Homeless

Like every person seeking shelter from Thursday’s heat Forrest Wilson has a story about what led him here.

"I got homeless and got up here on probation. I couldn't leave so I had to stay in Tulsa Co. and I have to get an apartment, so I got one," said Forrest. Forrest and his wife have called the Day Center for the Homeless home for 10 months.

He tells me he got into trouble for grand larceny, did prison time, owns a home in Arkansas but had to be in Tulsa on probation and couldn't afford a place. He chose to come here when the engine blew in his van that he and his wife were living out of. It was that or the streets where a lot of others chose to stay.

"There's a lot of people that do that. A lot of people camp out under the bridge over there," said Forrest

He's referring to this bridge just a couple blocks from the center. As you can see there are quite a few people staying there right now. For whatever reason, they've decided to call this home for now.

"I'm concerned about the heat. Simply walking in the heat as you know just walking from your vehicle to here you're gonna sweat already," said Haltom.

Outreach continues to try to get those who are camping out into shelters to get services that can turn things around for them. Those efforts will be ramped up all next week with the extreme heat.

