OHP: 4-Year-Old Child Drowns At Lake Eufaula

News

OHP: 4-Year-Old Child Drowns At Lake Eufaula

Posted: Updated:
LAKE EUFAULA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Lake Eufaula after troopers say a 4-year-old boy went missing last night.

OHP said the four-year-old boy wandered off from his home near south point and his body was found this morning by a firefighter at the edge of the lake.

According to OHP says the 4-year-old boy has a history of wandering off from the home. OHP says the step-dad came home from work around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning and noticed the boy in bed asleep.

But when the mom and step dad woke up around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning they found the door open and the child was missing so they called 911. After that Eufala Fire, McIntosh County Sheriff's Office and OHP responded to the scene to start searching and shortly after a firefighter found the child's body near the shoreline about 150 yards away from the home.

OHP says they respond to a lot of drownings this time of year. Their dive team did not respond to this particular incident however they train for situations like this year-round.

"We try to come up with as realistic of scenarios as we can. We try to simulate those in our training so then whenever we are doing this real world in an actual mission then it goes smoothly," said Lt. Jeff James.

