National Trust Working To Save Oklahoma's Route 66

An historic highway which passes through Oklahoma is being recognized by The National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The organization stopped by Tulsa's Circle Cinema Thursday evening for a meet-up Thursday evening.

It's part of their plan to give Route 66 the "National Historic Trail" designation.

The Trust is currently on a month-long road trip from Illinois to California to drum up support to preserve the Mother Road.

Their next stop on Friday, July 13th is Pops in Arcadia.