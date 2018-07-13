Tulsa Man's Cell Phone Taken During Armed Robbery

Police search for two men they say robbed a man of his cell phone Thursday evening at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Officers were called about just after 11 p.m. to the Ridgeview Apartments in the 700 block of South 101st East Avenue.

They say a man was sitting in his car when two men with handguns walked up and demanded money.

The victim offered to give the pair his cell phone, which they took. The two robbers then asked if he had any money in his apartment, which the victim said yes.

Police say as the victim was walking up to his apartment, officers say the victim somehow locked the robbers outside and then called police.

Officers say the two robbers then ran off.

Police say because they didn't get a call about the robbery until 20 minutes after it had happened, a K9 officer was unable to track the two robbers.