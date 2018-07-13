Police: 13 Vehicles Broken Into At Tulsa Hotel

Police are searching for two men who broke into more than a dozen vehicles early Friday at the WoodSpring Suites hotel near the Broken Arrow Expressway and Sheridan.

Officers say a man staying at the hotel came out to his truck and realized someone had broke into it.

He went inside to tell his girlfriend and the couple came back out to their truck. That's when officers say two men came up behind them.

"Suspects approach them with pistols and say you need to turn around and start walking. So that's what they did, they turned around and walked off to the car dealership," said Tulsa Police Cpl. Chris Butterfield.

When officers got to the hotel they say they found 13 vehicles at WoodSpring Suites which had been burglarized