Court Appearance Set For Man Charged In 1999 Craig County Murders

The man charged with four counts of murder in a 1999 Craig County homicide investigation is expected in court Friday morning. .

Ronnie Busick is charged with the murders of Lauria Bible, Ashley Freeman and Ashley Freeman‘s parents back in 1999.

This case had gone cold for many years before new documents were discovered in 2017 in a closet in the sheriffs office. Ronnie Busick, along with two men who have since died, are all implicated in the deaths and the kidnapping of the girls.

Investigators believe after Freeman’s parents were murdered and their home set on fire in December of 1999, the girls were kidnapped and held for days before being killed and their bodies dumped.

Much to the anguish of the families, the girls’ bodies have never been, despite numerous tips over the years.

Friday's court hearing is just a sounding docket, where the judge is expected to set a preliminary hearing date for Busick.

