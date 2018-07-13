Papa John's is pulling founder's image from its marketing

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

FDA warns of fake letters sent to consumers who tried to buy drugs online or by phone; may be part of a scam to get money.

FDA warns of fake letters sent to consumers who tried to buy drugs online or by phone; may be part of a scam to get money.

Authorities say multiple people were injured when a school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on a rural road northeast of Denver.

Authorities say multiple people were injured when a school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on a rural road northeast of Denver.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is trying to convince California Democratic Party officials not to endorse a candidate in her race against fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is trying to convince California Democratic Party officials not to endorse a candidate in her race against fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon.

Report says NASA needs a backup plan for getting astronauts to space, as more delays likely for new commercial crew capsules.

Report says NASA needs a backup plan for getting astronauts to space, as more delays likely for new commercial crew capsules.

(David C. Bowman/NASA via AP). In this Feb. 9, 2016 photo made available by NASA, a mockup of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, in development in partnership with NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, splashes into a 20-foot-deep basin at NASA’s Langley...

(David C. Bowman/NASA via AP). In this Feb. 9, 2016 photo made available by NASA, a mockup of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, in development in partnership with NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, splashes into a 20-foot-deep basin at NASA’s Langley...

Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.

Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.

Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.

(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...

(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing materials following use of racial s...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). This Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows a slice of cheese pizza at the Papa John's pizza shop in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing materials following use of racial slur. Schnatter apo...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- This Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows pizza boxes stacked at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull founder John Schnatter’s image from marketing materials following use of racial slur....

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- This Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows the logo of Papa John's is displayed at a pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull founder John Schnatter’s image from marketing materials following use of racial ...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...

By CANDICE CHOI

AP Food Industry Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Papa John's, which has featured founder John Schnatter in logos and TV ads, is pulling his image from its marketing after reports he used a racial slur.

His face was off at least some materials by late morning Friday, though the company said the details and exact timing for everything were still being worked out. The pizza chain said Friday there are no plans to change its name.

Schnatter has long been the face of the brand, and Papa John's has acknowledged in regulatory filings that its business could be hurt if Schnatter's reputation was damaged. Papa John's got a taste of that last year, when Schnatter stepped down as CEO after blaming disappointing pizza sales on the outcry surrounding football players kneeling during the national anthem.

This week, Papa John's was already trying to further publicly distance itself from Schnatter after Forbes reported he used the N-word during a conference call in May. Schnatter apologized and said he would resign as chairman. That prompted the company's stock to recover some of the losses it suffered after the report, and shares climbed another 3 percent Friday.

Schnatter remains on the board, and is still the company's largest shareholder with nearly 30 percent of the stock.

In addition to appearing in TV ads, Schnatter's image has been on packaging and at the center of a logo that usually was all over the company's website.

Keith Hollingsworth, a professor with Morehouse College's business department, said keeping Schnatter in the marketing and advertising would signal to people that the company does not have a problem with his comments, or that it doesn't think they are a big deal.

"Five years from now, they might be able to start bringing him back. But at the moment, you have to be very decisive and show you take this very seriously," Hollingsworth said.

Schnatter had used the slur during a media training exercise, Forbes said. When asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, Schnatter reportedly complained that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the word. Schnatter subsequently issued a statement acknowledging the use of "inappropriate and hurtful" language.

"Regardless of the context, I apologize," the statement said.

The fallout has already included Major League Baseball indefinitely suspending a promotion with Louisville, Kentucky-based Papa John's that offered people discounts at the pizza chain after a player hit a grand slam. The University of Louisville also said Schnatter resigned from its board of trustees, and that the school will evaluate the naming arrangement for Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Papa John's International Inc. began operations in 1984 and had more than 5,200 locations globally. The company cannot afford to alienate customers, with sales already under pressure from rivals such as Domino's. For the first three months of this year, Papa John's said a key sales figure fell 5.3 percent in North America.

___

Follow Candice Choi at www.twitter.com/candicechoi

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.