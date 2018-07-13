Affair Of The Heart Kicks Off At Tulsa's River Spirit Expo

Tulsa's Affair Of The Heart kicks off this weekend at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds.

Friday morning, News On 6's Julia Benbrook was at the River Spirit Expo where all the fun is taking place

Affair Of The Heart is Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $10 gets you in for all three days.

News On 6 is an official sponsor and will be there. Tess Maune, Dave Davis, Rich Lenz, Terry Hood, Ashley Izbicki, Brian Dorman and Julia Benbrook will be there Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.