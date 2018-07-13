FDA warns of fake gov't warning letters sent to consumers

Friday, July 13 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-07-13 15:20:10 GMT
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...
APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.More >>
Friday, July 13 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-07-13 15:19:49 GMT
(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...
Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>
Friday, July 13 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-07-13 15:16:58 GMT
(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...
A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.More >>
Friday, July 13 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-07-13 15:10:29 GMT
(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...
Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.More >>
Friday, July 13 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-07-13 15:10:22 GMT
(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...
Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.More >>
Friday, July 13 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-07-13 15:08:22 GMT
(David C. Bowman/NASA via AP). In this Feb. 9, 2016 photo made available by NASA, a mockup of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, in development in partnership with NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, splashes into a 20-foot-deep basin at NASA’s Langley...
Report says NASA needs a backup plan for getting astronauts to space, as more delays likely for new commercial crew capsules.More >>
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health authorities are alerting consumers to a new scam involving fake government warning letters sent to people who tried to buy medicines online or over the phone.
The Food and Drug Administration said Friday that the fake letters may be part of an extortion scam. However, authorities have not yet documented cases of consumers being coerced to turn over money.
The forged letters claim to be from the FDA or the Federal Trade Commission, but those agencies almost never issue such warnings to private individuals, but rather to companies, professionals or industry officials. The letters falsely claim that the government is investigating the drugs the consumers attempted to purchase.
FDA officials have repeatedly warned about the risks of buying medicines through unverified online pharmacies.
