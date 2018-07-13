Lawsuits Filed Against State Health Department Concerning Medical Marijuana Rules

At least two lawsuits have been filed in response to the emergency rules the state Department of Health implemented on Tuesday.

A local attorney has filed a lawsuit in Cleveland County against the state health department.

The suit is over the emergency marijuana rules.

An advocacy group in Tulsa released a press release and said they also filed a lawsuit against the state, Gov. Mary Fallin, the health department and five members of the Oklahoma Department of Health.

The group, Green The Vote, said the lawsuit was specifically crafted where it does not seek an emergency or temporary injunction which would slow down or stop the implementation of the regulations passed by the health department on Tuesday.

They did say the suit is their effort to undo the "wrongful acts of the Oklahoma Department of Health in adopting amendments to the regulations implementing State Question 788."

They will hold a news conference at 2 p.m.