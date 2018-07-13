Technology Gives Tulsa Senior Living Residents Bike Tour Of Wher - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Technology Gives Tulsa Senior Living Residents Bike Tour Of Wherever They Want To Go

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Residents of a couple of Tulsa senior communities are taking bike rides through the French countryside and are peddling around South Lake Tahoe.

It's called BikeAround; it combines Google Street Maps and a stationary bike, and it lets you ride anywhere. Just type in a location of the computer then start peddling.

It's exercise that doesn't feel like exercise.

Burgundy Place resident Kathryn Heuston and Program Director Sonya Pratt showed it off. Heuston rode through South Lake Tahoe but you can ride anywhere Google has sent its Street Map cameras.

"We've seen Stonehenge and some beautiful places in Thailand," Pratt said.

Heuston said she loves to get on the bike and go places.

The technology was developed in Sweden and is currently used exclusively at Senior Star facilities in the United States, like Burgundy Place and Woodland Terrace in Tulsa.

Imagine the possibilities for those whose memories are fading to recall old experiences as I did when I took a bike ride in the small town where I grew up.

What a terrific innovation to exercise mind and body.

