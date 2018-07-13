Drugs, Weapons Found In BA Home During Search

One person is in custody after drugs, weapons, and cash were found in a home during a search.

Wagoner County deputies, the Tulsa Police Department Gang Unit, the Broken Arrow Police Department and the ATF executed a search warrant on a home in the 3900 block of South 205th East Avenue in Broken Arrow on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

A pound of hydroponic marijuana, two pistols, an AR-15 and $5,000 in cash were recovered, a news release says.

Jordan Kerwin was taken into custody and held on several complaints including distribution of controlled substance and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Kerwin is being held at the Wagoner County Detention Center with no bond.