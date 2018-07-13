Okemah Doubles In Population Ahead Of Woody Guthrie Fest

A metro woman working to open a medical marijuana dispensary says investors are scarce.More >>
A metro woman working to open a medical marijuana dispensary says investors are scarce.More >>
Police are responding to a reported shooting in southwest Oklahoma City Friday evening.More >>
Police are responding to a reported shooting in southwest Oklahoma City Friday evening.More >>
The man suspected of robbing a bank and leading officers on a wild chase is now facing charges.More >>
The man suspected of robbing a bank and leading officers on a wild chase is now facing charges.More >>
Bedbugs were discovered again inside Eastgate Metroplex hours after the all clear was given to re-open DPS. A pest control company claims its team of experts didn't find a single bedbug at DPS yesterday morning.More >>
Bedbugs were discovered again inside Eastgate Metroplex hours after the all clear was given to re-open DPS. A pest control company claims its team of experts didn't find a single bedbug at DPS yesterday morning.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.