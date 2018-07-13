Woman Shot While Returning Car To Ex-Boyfriend, Tulsa Police Say - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Woman Shot While Returning Car To Ex-Boyfriend, Tulsa Police Say

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a woman shot another woman a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened near an OReilly auto parts store in the 4400 block of South 33rd West Avenue at about 12:30 p.m.

Police said a woman drove to the area to return a silver Ford to her ex-boyfriend. They said a woman got out of a car and shot at her through her door, hitting her in the leg. The silver Ford came to rest under a tree after rolling over some kind of landscaping berm. 

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed a black SUV near the silver Ford with its doors open and police speaking to the people inside. Police say the people in the SUV are friends of the victim who had accompanied her to give her a ride home.

Police said the shooter then left in a red sedan. They said they know who she is and are looking for her.

News On 6 is on the scene and we will update this story as details develop.

