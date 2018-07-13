Woman Shot While Returning Car To Ex-Boyfriend, Tulsa Police Say

Police say a woman was shot in a vehicle Friday afternoon.More >>
Police say a woman was shot in a vehicle Friday afternoon.More >>
A grand jury in the special counsel probe has returned the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking-related offenses in the 2016 election.More >>
A grand jury in the special counsel probe has returned the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking-related offenses in the 2016 election.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!