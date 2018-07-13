Reports: Former Sooner RB DeMarco Murray To Retire From NFL - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Reports: Former Sooner RB DeMarco Murray To Retire From NFL

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -

Former Oklahoma Sooners RB DeMarco Murray is expected to announce his retirement from the NFL at age 30.

Multiple national outlets report that the Las Vegas native will call it a career after seven seasons.

After a stellar college career with Oklahoma, Murray was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played four seasons for the Cowboys and was ultimately named the 2014 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

As a Sooner, Murray rushed for 3,685 yards with 50 touchdowns on the ground, and another 13 touchdowns receiving.

