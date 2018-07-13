DPS Office At Tulsa Eastgate Closed Until Monday After Bedbug Reports

The Department of Public Safety Office in the Eastgate Metroplex will remain closed until Monday.

This comes after Eastgate said it would open Friday after a pest control company found no further evidence of bedbugs at the office.

However, DPS over-ruled Eastgate and made the decision to keep the office closed until Monday.

The office closed earlier this week after a woman said she was bitten by the pests while waiting for her turn at the Department of Motor Vehicles office. News On 6 also heard from current and former employees who said bedbugs were a problem at both the DMV and Alorica call center.

Gerry Chauvin, Eastgate Metroplex, provided the following statement from Eastgate management on Thursday:

"The Eastgate Management office was notified on Tuesday morning from a DPS employee that a patron had claimed she had experienced bites along her back which she further claimed were a result of bed bugs. The Eastgate DPS office notified OKC who acted immediately to close the office. Eastgate management immediately arranged for the Project's pest control company to arrange a complete inspection of the DPS office and surrounding areas. The inspection took place this morning at 5:00 am. No evidence whatsoever of any bed bugs were found. Out of an abundance of caution, Eastgate not only treated the DPS facility, but inspected and treated the entire atrium area.



"According to pest control experts, bed bugs are considered nocturnal, and bites as were apparently evidenced by the photos posted by the individual claiming the incident, would have occurred in the evening before to have appeared as they did in the photo

"Eastgate acknowledges that there have been isolated incidents of bed bugs in various tenant spaces in the recent past and has, and will, continue to work diligently with these tenants to support their on going control efforts."