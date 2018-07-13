1-year-old separated from dad will return to Honduras soon

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

A Los Angeles judge has eliminated two purported sons of Charles Manson from the battle over his estate.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case. A Los Angeles judge has eliminated two purported sons of Charles Manson from th...

Officials in conservative states such as Oklahoma are balking at voter-approved efforts to legalize medical marijuana.

Iowa residents remembering the legacy of former Gov. Robert D. Ray are reflecting on the difference between his administration and today's politics.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Honor Guard members stand over the casket of former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray during a memorial service, Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.

Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump walk together to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

The Latest: Trump in Scotland for weekend at golf course

US regulators approve 1st treatment for smallpox in case the long-gone disease is used in terror attack.

(Fred Murphy/CDC via AP). This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of smallpox viruses. On Friday, July 13, 2018, U.S. regulators announced the approval of the first treatment for small...

President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Honduran consulate officials say they are working closely with the U.S. government to get a 1-year-old boy who was separated from his dad after crossing the border from Mexico back to his home country.

APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...

By ASTRID GALVAN

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - A Honduran 1-year-old who was separated from his dad at the U.S.-Mexico border and who took his first steps at a shelter for immigrant children will soon be reunited with his parents, according to the country's consulate office in Dallas.

The Honduran consulate confirmed it is working closely with U.S. authorities to get the child back to his parents in Honduras within the next few days. The consular officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

The boy, Johan, faced an immigration judge without his parents last week in a case that garnered international attention.

The calm, quiet boy was dressed neatly in a button-up shirt, pants and dress shoes at immigration court in Phoenix on July 6.

He played with a purple ball, drank milk from a bottle with his name affixed to it and asked for "agua" during the hour-plus hearing. Toward the end of the hearing, his shoes had come off.

The judge, John W. Richardson, expressed misgivings about the case.

"I'm embarrassed to ask it, because I don't know who you would explain it to, unless you think that a 1-year-old could learn immigration law," Richardson told the lawyer representing the 1-year-old boy.

The boy's lawyer asked for a voluntary removal order that allows the U.S. government to fly him back to Honduras. Richardson granted it.

Pamela Florian, an attorney at the Florence Project in Arizona, said Johan took his first steps at a government-contracted shelter about two weeks ago. The Florence Project is handling his case.

Johan is one of hundreds of children who have been separated from their parents, many because of a Trump administration policy to prosecute anyone who crosses the border illegally.

A federal judge in San Diego gave the government until July 10 to reunite all children under 5 with their parents and until July 26 to reunite the rest. Authorities say they have only reunited about half of the approximately 100 kids under 5.

Johan arrived with his father in the U.S. in March and has likely been separated from him since. Consular officials say Johan could be back with his parents in Honduras within the next few days. A consulate employee will escort the boy on the approximately 10- to 15-hour trip.

The Honduran consulate says it is waiting on U.S. authorities to buy the boy's flight home.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.