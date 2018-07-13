10-Year-Old Entrepreneur Showcases Business At Affair Of The Hea - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

10-Year-Old Entrepreneur Showcases Business At Affair Of The Heart

TULSA, Oklahoma -

When Affair of the Heart opened Friday morning, News On 6 crews ran into one young entrepreneur with big dreams. 

Emma Shelton is only 10 years old but has already created Earrings By Emma.

Shelton said she has sensitive ears and wanted more options that don't contain metal.

"These are plastic posts so people with sensitive ears can wear them without irritation," she explained.

Shelton said she likes helping others with the same problem, and making her own money. She said she hopes to retire early.

Affair of the Heart is open until 6:00 Friday night then reopens from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Sunday it’s open 11 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Just $10 gets you in for all three days.

