Pryor Family Barn Ripped Apart During Severe Storms

By: Reagan Ledbetter, News On 6
PRYOR, Oklahoma -

A Pryor family is cleaning up what's left of their barn tonight after a severe storm wiped it out. The Scheetz family came home to their 60 feet wide barn torn apart by a severe storm that left debris scattered all over the property but their old Porsche untouched.

"None of the other houses had nothing wrong with. So, we got here, we turned the corner and thought it's going to be fine and then we turned the corner past the house and the whole barn is gone," said Thomas Campbell.

The homeowners told me the storm ripped right through the property but thankfully did not damage their house. The family spent the day cleaning up the big mess left behind.

"Well, this apple tree flew completely across the yard. We have that trampoline crumpled up like a potato chip. The roof is gone off the playhouse it's just sorry over here," said Campbell.

Campbell said they didn't lose any valuables just some broken tools. The family says they plan to rebuild the barn this fall. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
