Man Charged In 1999 Craig County Murders Appears In Court

VINITA, Oklahoma -

A man accused in a nearly two-decades-old murder case went to court Friday.

Ronnie Busick is charged in the 1999 murders of Lauria Bible, Ashley Freeman, and Ashley's parents.

What happened in court was minor but Lauria's mom was there anyway, pressing for the answers she says she's long deserved.

Lorene Bible said she makes a point of being at every single court date so Ronnie Busick can see her and know she'll fight for justice for her daughter until the very end.

"That's exactly why I come. He needs to know I'm there. That I know he knows something, and he needs to tell it," Bible said. 

Bible said she's confident Ronnie Busick knows more than he's letting on.

"He knows more than what he's saying. I mean, he says I don't know. I know he does know. I'm a mom. He knows something," Bible said. 

Busick is charged with the 1999 murders of Lauria Bible, Ashley Freeman, and Freeman's parents in Welch.

Busick is implicated in the crimes along with two other men who are now dead.

"Ultimately, my goal is to find my daughter and to find Ashley," Bible said. 

Bible met with Busick back in April and he told her he didn't know anything.

"Everything I needed to say to him, I said at that time," Bible said. 

Bible said now, she's trying to be patient as the criminal court process gets going.

"I knew when this got brought up that it's going to take a long time," Bible said.

She said although not much was accomplished at Friday’s hearing, they're inching ever closer to justice.

"For me, 'til I find my daughter, there is none. I have to find something. That's just the way I am and I'll do whatever it takes," Bible said. 

Busick is scheduled to be back in court on September 14th. 

