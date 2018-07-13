California man sentenced for bondage sex rapes, murder

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New ways to conquer sleep apnea compete for place in bedroom

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

The Latest: Trump views joint military exercise with May

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

President Donald Trump has departed Windsor Castle after tea with Queen Elizabeth II.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump walk together to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

The Latest: Trump in Scotland for weekend at golf course

A Southern California man who raped four unconscious women during bondage sex and killed one of them has been sentenced to 286 years to life in prison.

APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...

A Los Angeles judge has eliminated two purported sons of Charles Manson from the battle over his estate.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case. A Los Angeles judge has eliminated two purported sons of Charles Manson from th...

2 purported sons of Charles Manson out of battle over estate

Officials in conservative states such as Oklahoma are balking at voter-approved efforts to legalize medical marijuana.

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

US regulators approve 1st treatment for smallpox in case the long-gone disease is used in terror attack.

(Fred Murphy/CDC via AP). This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of smallpox viruses. On Friday, July 13, 2018, U.S. regulators announced the approval of the first treatment for small...

FDA OKs 1st drug to treat smallpox, in case of terror attack

President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

A federal judge is commending the Trump administration's efforts to reunify families separated at the border but also keeping close watch as a big deadline nears.

The Latest: Family reunification for older kids to begin

Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Southern California man who raped four unconscious women during bondage sex and killed one of them has been sentenced to 286 years to life in prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Kevon Ross of Gardena was sentenced Friday. He was convicted in May of more than two dozen charges, including first-degree murder.

Authorities say Ross raped a girlfriend in 2007 and three other women in 2015.

Prosecutors say Ross bound the women and covered their mouths and noses or, in one case, hanged one from a noose. When they were unconscious, he videotaped himself having sex with them.

Prosecutors say video caught one woman dying from suffocation after she was wrapped in cellophane and duct tape.

The defense argued that the alleged crimes were consensual sex and the death was accidental.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.